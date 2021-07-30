Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.
Shares of MTH stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,402. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
