Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,402. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

