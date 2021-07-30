Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $4.24 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $95,876.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

