Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.50 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 remained flat at $€11.50 ($13.53) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.