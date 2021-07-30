Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.11.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,344. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

