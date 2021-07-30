Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.93. Metro shares last traded at C$63.82, with a volume of 327,624 shares traded.

MRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.72. The firm has a market cap of C$15.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

