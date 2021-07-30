Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 21,557 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 6.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $109,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 69.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of BKNG traded down $33.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,180.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,413. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

