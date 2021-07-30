Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 230,186 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 13.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $479.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

