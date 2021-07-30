Metropolis Capital Ltd Takes $7.74 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. American Express makes up 0.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.43. 113,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,833. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.