Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,500.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

MTD opened at $1,511.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $879.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,371.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

