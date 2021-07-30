MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

