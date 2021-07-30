Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $194.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

