Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 275,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. 3,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

