Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.11 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

