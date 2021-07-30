Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS opened at $149.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

