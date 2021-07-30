Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,339 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.