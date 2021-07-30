Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 955,081 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 955,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.30% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LPG opened at $12.23 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $502.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

