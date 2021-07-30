Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,235,484 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,235,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZPSU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

