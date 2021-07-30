Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 443,398 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 443,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Apria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APR opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

