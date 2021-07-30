Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.13% of OrganiGram worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

