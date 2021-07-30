Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 384.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

