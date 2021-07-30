Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2,975.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Proto Labs worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $15,080,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.