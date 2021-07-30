Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 841.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

