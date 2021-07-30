Millennium Management LLC Has $11.88 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 369.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $214.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.