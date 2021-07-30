Millennium Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,244 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of AECOM worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05. AECOM has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

