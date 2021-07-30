Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 474.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,234 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.