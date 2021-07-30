Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Medifast worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED opened at $281.55 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

