Millennium Management LLC Invests $11.55 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,649,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

