Millennium Management LLC Invests $12.06 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

