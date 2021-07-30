Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,687 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of National Beverage worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $2,397,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $2,285,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 140,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

