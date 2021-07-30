Millennium Management LLC Makes New $12.42 Million Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,484,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $775,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

