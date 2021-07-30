Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

ACTDU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

