Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 744,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $9.97 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

