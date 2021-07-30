Millennium Management LLC Purchases 134,448 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Progyny worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

PGNY opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

