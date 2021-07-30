Millennium Management LLC Purchases 180,974 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of H&E Equipment Services worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

