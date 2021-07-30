Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 643,753 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 643,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

