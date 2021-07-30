Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 139,579 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

