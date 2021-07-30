Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Gray Television worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.