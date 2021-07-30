Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,381,422 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,422 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of Avient worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,999,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.