Millennium Management LLC Sells 293,628 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293,628 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of Codexis worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

