Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,211 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of WesBanco worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

