Millennium Management LLC Sells 914,764 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914,764 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

