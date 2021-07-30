Millennium Management LLC Takes $12.44 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.