Milton C. Ault III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 1,345,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,285. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ault Global by 222.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

