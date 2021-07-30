Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $56.21

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.21, but opened at $57.35. Mimecast shares last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

