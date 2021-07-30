Mina Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $251.35 million and $5.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 184,471,162 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

