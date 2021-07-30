MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Purchases 25,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
