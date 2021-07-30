MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Purchases 25,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $20,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

