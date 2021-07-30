Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
MTX opened at $78.97 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.