Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Update

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,541,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 30th total of 6,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Minor International Public in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

