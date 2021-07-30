Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.43. Misonix has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 263,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

