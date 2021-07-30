Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.33

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and traded as low as $41.04. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 198 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

